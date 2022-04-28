158 new COVID-19 cases in Omaha metro, reports DCHD Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported that 158 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Monday. During this time, the DCHD did not receive any new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,110.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:



There are 49 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

including one pediatric case.



Eleven are receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds are at an 85% occupancy rate with 210 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 79% rate with 66 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 80% of capacity with 14 beds available.

There are six additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Three individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,324.

The DCHD also announced that beginning on Monday the DCHD Information Line will operate weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

