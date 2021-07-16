CHI Health hospitals roll out new COVID screening kiosks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For well over a year CHI Health hospitals across Nebraska, and in Council Bluffs, have needed to use medical workers to screen patients, visitors, and staff for COVID-19. That is, until now — with the help of a new screening procedure.

"That was taking them away from their duties, so now with these new kiosks we are able to send them back to their normal job functions,” CHI Lakeside Hospital Safety Compliance Specialist Melissa Anderson said. “It also still gives us the ability to keep our visitors, patients and employees safe.”

"Now, more people are going to the doctors, more people are going back to therapy, going to see their physical therapist,” CHI Lakeside Hospital Infection Preventionist Mariah Gesink said. “We need those people back in their normal departments."

As soon as you walk in the door the screening process and safety guidelines begin.

"We have our mask and sanitizer station, so you can get some sanitizer and put your hospital-grade mask on, go up to the kiosk and it will immediately pop up and ask you your questions," Anderson said.

You will then use the touch screen to complete the questions. If you pass, you will get a sticker to be placed on your chest. If you fail, you will be asked to leave.

The hospitals want to remind everyone that while mask regulations have relaxed, the CDC has mandated that health care facilities continue to mask whether you are vaccinated or not. This is to help keep everyone safe.

"Sometimes people do forget because it's not common. You're not wearing your mask to the grocery store or to school or other places in the community,” Gesink said. “So, you walk in our doors and you might forget. A volunteer might remind you or you might see a sign that says, 'Please grab a hospital-grade mask.' Just put it on and then continue on to our kiosk."

The new kiosks have many more functions as well that will allow them to be used after COVID-19. They can take temperatures and pictures, change questions, and help you figure out how to get where you need to go in the hospital.

