Children's Mercy doctor: It's time to pivot, not panic, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The leader of the pediatric infectious diseases department at Children’s Mercy says it’s time for people to pivot, but not panic, in their approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Angela Myers said Tuesday the number of COVID-19 cases in children has increased week-over-week since the beginning of July.

While parents have a right to be worried, especially if their child isn’t yet old enough to get the vaccine, Myers said it’s not a reason to panic.

Myers encourages parents to continue implementing COVID-19 safety protocols to keep their children safe.

She attributes uncontrolled spread of the virus to unvaccinated individuals.

Myers said it’s just part of how the pandemic is evolving — and as the virus evolves, so does societal thinking.

There have been “differences of opinion that have grown sharper over time,” Myers said, especially regarding masking and vaccination.

She urged people to consider to pivot back to basic safety measures commonplace early on in the pandemic to help prevent further spread of the disease.

As of Monday, Children’s Mercy had 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Myers said most of the time a child is admitted when it’s determined they need oxygen support.

Myers also said children are being admitted with other respiratory illnesses, such as RSV, that weren’t present last fall and winter due to COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

That, Myers alluded, led to a false sense of security which is driving the uptick in cases now.

—