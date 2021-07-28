COVID-19 cases in Douglas County continue to remain high; 100 more reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, COVID-19 cases reported by the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) were higher than they were on the same day in 2020. On Wednesday, cases are continuing to trend high.

According to a release from the department, 100 additional cases of COVID were reported in the county for a total of 73,287 to date.

No additional death certificates were received so that number remains at 737.

Other data from the DCHD:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon Medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy with 317 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 74% rate with 87 beds available. There were 59 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 27 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were eight additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Sixteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Vaccination clinics: Thursday: July 29, Andersen Middle School, 15404 Adams Street, 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.; Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th Street, noon – 7 p.m.; Bryan Middle School, 8210 South 42nd Street, 1-4 p.m.; and Butler-Gast YMCA, 3501 Ames Avenue, 2-5 p.m. Friday: July 30, Bryan Middle School, 8210 South 42nd Street, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Andersen Middle School, 15404 Adams Street, 8-11 a.m.; Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th Street, noon – 6 p.m. Saturday: July 31, Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th Street, 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.; Kingdom Builders Christian Center, 4039 Charles St., 9-11 a.m.; Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments, 2400 N. 34th Avenue, noon-3 p.m.; Maha Festival, Stinson Park in Aksarben Village, 67tha and Center Streets, 2-6 p.m.



In light of recent guidance from the CDC and in an increase in cases, the department is urging people to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public.

