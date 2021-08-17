COVID-19 cases more than 4.5x higher than a year ago in Douglas County says health department

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported a six-week high of COVID-19 for its weekend reports. Today, the department reported its highest daily-case count seen since March 26, 2021 when cases were up to 288.

According to the department, 245 more cases were confirmed since yesterday for a total of 75,734 to date.

One year ago, during the height of the pandemic, 54 cases were reported by the department.

As the delta variant spreads in the area, the department encourages people who haven’t been vaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible.

The department said, “This is especially true for individuals planning to attend any of the major community events – the Memorial Park Concert, SeptemberFest, and Nebraska football, that are planned for the near future. DCHD recommends mask wearing for adults and children, regardless of their vaccination status, who are in public indoor settings or outdoors in groups of people they don’t live with to protect themselves and others.”

The department reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19 so that total remains at 743.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy with 297 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 75% rate with 82 beds available. There were 148 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 43 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Two pediatric patients were confirmed among the hospitalized individuals. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all were adults. Fifteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Vaccination clinics happening this week: Wednesday: Progressive Protein, 5102 S. 26th St., 2-5 p.m. Thursday: UNO Dodge Campus/Hayden House, 6533 University Drive S, 2-5 p.m. Friday: UNO Dodge Campus/Hayden House, 6533 University Drive S, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday: UNO Dodge Campus/Hayden House, 6533 University Drive S, 1- 3 p.m. • Old Market Farmer’s Market, 519 S. 11th St., 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Benson Health at Lake Street Apartments, 2400 N. 34th Ave., noon-3 p.m.



