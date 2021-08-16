Five weeks later, Douglas County COVID-19 cases more than seven times higher

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since the delta variant began circulating in the area, COVID-19 cases have been going up. According to the Douglas County Health Department’s (DCHD) latest report, 303 new cases have been confirmed in the county since its report on Friday — which is more than seven times higher than they were about a month ago.

A look at the numbers:

Monday, July 12 - 41 cases

Monday, July 19 - 84 cases

Monday, July 26 - 137 cases

Monday, Aug. 2 - 199 cases

Monday, Aug. 9 - 248 cases

Monday, Aug. 16 - 303 cases

With the new cases, the community’s total since the pandemic began in March of 2020 is now at 75,515.

The department also reported the death of a fully-vaccinated man who was in 80s. There have been a total of 743 deaths linked to the pandemic in Douglas County.

At this time, two pediatric patients are still hospitalized with COVID-19.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 75% occupancy with 299 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 79% rate with 70 beds available. There were 130 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 41 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with one of them a potential pediatric case. Thirteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



