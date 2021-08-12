Pediatric hospital beds in Douglas Co. at capacity; two kids hospitalized specifically for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As COVID cases continue to trend high in Douglas County, the health department says two pediatric patients are currently hospitalized and “pediatric beds are at capacity.”

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) said the lack of pediatric beds are “mostly due to the RSV outbreak.”

One-hundred-sixty-three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county, bringing the community’s total to 75,042 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

No deaths related to the virus were reported so that total remains at 741.

As the weekend approaches, the department wants to remind people that going to public events could expose them to the virus and is urging people to get vaccinated.

The department is holding vaccination clinics Friday and Saturday at the following locations

Friday At the Douglas County Health Department’s Office at 1111 South 41st Street from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday Old Market Farmer’s Market, 519 S. 11th St., 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Black Men United Food Pantry, 4200 N. 30th St., 8 a.m.-noon. Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St., noon-2 p.m.



According to the Douglas County's most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 279 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 51 beds available.

There were 118 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 34 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Fourteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.