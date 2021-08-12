LIVE: CHI doctors discuss CDC guidance on COVID vaccinations and pregnancy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began urging expecting mothers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Today, CHI Health Neurologist Dr. Annaliese Bosco, a doctor who was vaccinated while pregnant, is talking about her experience and the recommendation from the CDC.

In addition, Bosco will be joined by Creighton University Infectious Disease expert Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan.

RELATED: Does the COVID vaccine affect fertility or menstrual cycles?

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

RELATED: What Pregnant And Breastfeeding Women Need To Know About Coronavirus

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.