Only 12 pediatric ICU beds available in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Douglas County Health Department, 334 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county. The last time they were that high was January 22. The department also said 91% of pediatric ICU beds are filled — leaving just 12 available.

On Monday, the department reported 453 cases over a three-day period.

With the new cases, the community’s total is now up to 91,893 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

No deaths were reported so that total remains at 853.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds were at 86% occupancy with 195 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 48 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% capacity with 12 beds available.

There were 246 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 84 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.

Thirty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

