Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

COVID cases impacting kindergarten classroom at Papillion school

items.[0].image.alt
Stock photo
3 News Now is learning about COVID cases connected to Patriot Elementary in Papillion.
Coronavirus
Posted at 9:48 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 22:50:20-04

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – 3 News Now is learning about COVID cases connected to Patriot Elementary in Papillion.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department is recommending students in one of the kindergarten classes stay at home for the rest of the week and watch for symptoms.

RELATED: Elementary school in Auburn re-opens following COVID-19 outbreak

The principal says this was done out of an abundance of caution after multiple people tested positive.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker