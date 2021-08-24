COVID cases impacting kindergarten classroom at Papillion school

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) – 3 News Now is learning about COVID cases connected to Patriot Elementary in Papillion.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department is recommending students in one of the kindergarten classes stay at home for the rest of the week and watch for symptoms.

The principal says this was done out of an abundance of caution after multiple people tested positive.

