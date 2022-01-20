DHHS study shows effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since the holidays, the omicron variant has flooded the area as we have seen record highs in cases and hospitalizations.

A new study that was released Wednesday shows the vaccine has been extremely effective in keeping people out of the hospital.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) conducted a study, led by state epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue and his team, to determine if the vaccine has been working.

The study shows that in the month of December, those who were fully vaccinated were 11 times less likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19. Those who received a booster were 46 times less likely.

This is just one of the results found in the study.

3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson breaks down the analysis.

