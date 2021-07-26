Douglas County: 137 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 137 additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received since our last report on Friday.

SEE ALSO: Lack of testing brings concern that Delta variant will go unchecked

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 73,077. The Health Department did not receive any new death certificates since Friday. The total number of deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County remains 737.

Last week, Dr. Angela Hewitt from the University of Nebraska Medical Center said that the COVID-19 unit was full for the first time in months.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.