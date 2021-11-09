Douglas County begins vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds for COVID-19, turnout 600+ on first day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The first vaccination clinics for younger children were held by the Douglas County Health Department on Monday.

A health department spokesperson says the response was at the higher end of what they were hoping for.

"We did over 600 vaccinations yesterday, so we consider that tremendously successful. That was probably the maximum number we were looking for. And, the community's response was very gratifying," said Phil Rooney.

The health department's first vaccine clinics were at McMillan and Beveridge middle schools.

Local health officials continue to give the vaccine to kids in the 5 to 11 age range.

For more information on vaccine clinics for kids: visit the Tuesday morning update from the health department here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.