Douglas County COVID-19 cases down, ICU occupancy up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reported COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are down substantially from Tuesday. The county reported 113 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday compared to 289 new cases reported the day before.

Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. Both were women over the age of 75; one was vaccinated and one was not.

Additional information from the county health department:

Medical and surgical beds were at 88% occupancy with 169 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 35 staffed beds available.

There were 187 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19

67 COVID patients are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with three adult and four potential pediatric cases.

Forty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

You can read the department's full release, which includes information about vaccine clinics and booster shots below:

