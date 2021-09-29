Watch

Douglas County COVID-19 cases down, ICU occupancy up

Deaths of two women over 75 reported
Marta Lavandier/AP
EMS technician Emmanuel Orrego, left, administers the COVID-19 PCR test to Yosdany Lugo, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Miami. Florida accounted for a fifth of the nation's new infections last week, more than any other state, according to the CDC. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 14:00:24-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Reported COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are down substantially from Tuesday. The county reported 113 new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday compared to 289 new cases reported the day before.

Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday. Both were women over the age of 75; one was vaccinated and one was not.

Additional information from the county health department:

  • Medical and surgical beds were at 88% occupancy with 169 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 35 staffed beds available.
  • There were 187 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19
  • 67 COVID patients are receiving adult ICU-level care.
  • Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
  • There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with three adult and four potential pediatric cases.
  • Forty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

You can read the department's full release, which includes information about vaccine clinics and booster shots below:

