Douglas County Health: 50 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, highest number since January

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 103 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since its last report on Saturday. The Health Department received one new death certificate since the Saturday report. A vaccinated woman in her 70s with underlying conditions passed away.

Fifty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators. According to Phil Rooney from the Douglas County Public Health Department, this is the highest number of patients on ventilators since January of 2021.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties, plus the hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley — released a hospital capacity report on Sunday afternoon. It says that the total medical and surgical beds for the region were at 78% occupancy with 310 staffed beds available within the county. That's a slight improvement over Friday when area hospitals reported a 79% total occupancy rate with 297 available staffed beds.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% capacity as of Sunday with 16 beds available. Last week, pediatric bed availability was lower, with only 12 available in the metro area for patients needing ICU care of any kind.

There were 269 individuals in the region who are hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Seven pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 45 staffed beds available as of Sunday. That number includes 98 COVID-19 patents.

There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 92,986. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increased to 855.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.