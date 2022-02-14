Douglas County Health Department daily report shows improvement in hospital bed availability

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 325 new positive COVID-19 tests were received on Monday since its report on Friday. That number encompasses the whole weekend and, therefore, points to a further decline in COVID case numbers. Both the health department and infectious diseases experts at UNMC have told 3 News Now that the decline in cases may be attributed, in part, to the availability of at-home testing. However, hospital capacity is also improving, which is another indicator that case numbers are going down.

The health department received four COVID-19-related death certificates since the last report on Friday. Two unvaccinated women between 65 and 98 years of age have died as well as two vaccinated men, one in his 50s and one in his 80s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,038.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 220 staffed beds available for all patients.

for all patients. Adult ICU beds rea occupied at an 88% rate with 37 staffed beds available for all patients.

There are 288 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Including 279 adults and nine pediatric cases.

Forty-eight of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

Twenty-two individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% capacity with 18 beds available for all patients.

There were are additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

All are were adults.



The total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is now 140,863.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.