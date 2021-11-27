Douglas County Health Department: ICU capacity improves slightly for pediatric patients

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the latest numbers released by the Douglas County Health Department, 734 new positive cases were reported on COVID-19 tests during the two days since the last report on Wednesday. The death certificate for an unvaccinated woman in her 50s was received by the health department since its last report on Wednesday.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Friday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 79% occupancy with 297 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 40 staffed beds available. Nine pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. Pediatric ICU beds were at 87% capacity with 17 beds available. This is a slight improvement over earlier this week. On Tuesday, pediatric ICU beds were at 91% capacity with only 12 available beds. That same day the department reported 334 more COVID cases, which it said was the highest single-day count since January.

There is also a small improvement in the capacity of medical and surgical beds, which were at 86% capacity on Tuesday. However, the capacity of adult ICU beds is slightly lower than Tuesday. It's down to 40 from 48.

As of Saturday, there were 253 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 93 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and that person was an adult. Forty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 92,892. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increased to 854.

Vaccine clinics are set for the times and locations that are listed below:

Monday

Beveridge Magnet Middle School, 1616 S. 120th St., 4-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

McMillan Magnet Middle School, 3802 Redick Ave., 4-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon-4 p.m., All vaccines.

Marrs Magnet Middle School, 5619 S. 19th St., 4-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School, 6143 Whitmore St., 4-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus.

If you plan to get a booster shot, please bring your vaccination card and check in advance to make sure the clinic is offering your preferred vaccine brand.

