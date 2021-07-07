Douglas County Health Department reports spike in COVID cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 39 additional COVID-19 cases which is more than double the seven-day average of about 15 per day.

RELATED: Delta variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, CDC data shows

With the additional cases, the community’s total since March of 2020 is 72,366.

WATCH NOW

Omaha health experts warn "the worst part of the pandemic is coming now" for unvaccinated Americans

No new COVID-related deaths were reported so the total remains at 732.

The DCHD also reported a milestone for its COVID hotline.

It said, “Recently, the Information Line received its 58,000th call. This milestone comes as calls are decreasing, but demonstrates this service remains vital. On a typical day, the staff will provide information on setting appointments, where the Pop-Up clinics are coming, how to get a replacement vaccination card, and provide guidance on how to respond to an exposure. Calls are regularly answered in English or Spanish. This service will continue for the foreseeable future.”

A pop-up clinic is scheduled this week at the San Andreas Lutheran Church located at 4440 South 25th Street on Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Other information from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 77% occupancy with 344 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 66% rate with 115 beds available. There were 26 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with seven of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were two additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



RELATED: Concerns grow as delta variant of coronavirus infects vaccinated people

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.