Nebraska COVID-19 cases jump to 456 last week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Nebraska jumped last week, but the rate of new cases remained below the national average.

RELATED: Douglas County Health Department reports spike in COVID cases

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that the state recorded 456 virus cases last week, which was up from 253 and 181 in the two previous weeks. Data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the state’s rate of new cases per capita ranked 23rd among the states last week.

Dr. James Lawler with the University of Nebraska Medical Center said the increase isn’t a surprise given the presence of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and the number of people in the state who haven’t gotten vaccinated.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.