Douglas County Health Department: “We are returning to case levels we haven’t seen in months"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — “We are returning to case levels we haven’t seen in months,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in a news release. “Please help us end this surge and continue our return to normal by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Douglas County Health Department announced in a news release that it now has a COVID-19 transmission risk graph at top of its website.

At the moment, the county is listed as having a high risk for transmission of the COVID-10 virus.

Since the last report on Friday, the county says there were 248 new, positive COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday afternoon, the department says that there are 97 individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19 in the hospital and 30 of those patients are receiving "ICU level care." Sixteen are on ventilators. There was one additional death reported, a man in his 80s, and the county did not say whether or not he was vaccinated. All hospitalized individuals are adults.

The Douglas County Health Department has planned more than 20 Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county this week. The department says case numbers are growing as the delta variant is spreading in the county.

Here is where you can get the shot Tuesday and Wednesday:

Tuesday:

Heartland Workforce Solutions 10 a.m. to 1. p.m. 5752 Ames Ave.

Norris Middle School 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., 2235 S. 46th Ave.

Beveridge Middle School 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., 1616 S. 120th Street.

Alice Buffet Middle School 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 14101

Larimore Ave. Lewis and Clark Middle School 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., 6901 Burt Street.

Wednesday:

Allergy Asthma/Immunology Clinic 8:30 a.m.to 11:30 a.m., 2808 S. 80th Ave.

Norris Middle School 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2235 S. 46th Ave.

Nathan Hale Middle School 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., 6143 Whitmore Street.

Alice Buffet Middle School 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 14101 Larimore Ave.

Monroe Middle School 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., 5105 Bedford Ave.

Lewis and Clark Middle School 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., 6901 Burt Street.

Alfonza Davis Middle School 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., 8050 N. 129th Ave.

King Science and Technology Magnet Middle School 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 3720 Florence Blvd

