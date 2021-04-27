Douglas County Health Dept. working to get vaccines to younger populations, families

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the CDC, national numbers show the pace of vaccinations is slowing across the country. The same can be seen here in Douglas County, though health leaders are working to change that.

Douglas County Health Department spokesperson Phil Rooney said the department is ramping up ways to get more shots into people's arms.

On Tuesday, health workers will conduct vaccine clinics at Millard North and Omaha South High Schools from 4-8 p.m.

It's part of a joint effort with the Sarpy-Cass County Health Department to take the shots to younger populations and families.

Right now, roughly 40% of those 16 and older in Douglas County are vaccinated.

Still, Rooney said there's still uncertainty about when the county could hit herd immunity levels.

He added the death toll here is more evidence vaccines work.

In April, the county reports only seven deaths.

During the peak of the virus, that total could have happened in just one day.

None of those who died this month were fully vaccinated.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.