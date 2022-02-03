Douglas County Health reports 780 positive COVID-19 tests over last 2 days; cases may be declining

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department received 780 new positive COVID-19 test results during the two days since our last report, according to an e-mail from spokesperson Phil Rooney.

Compared to 600 positive tests reported on Tuesday for a one-day period and the Friday one-day report that listed 683 new positive cases, 780 positive COVID tests over a two-day period indicates a dip in positive case numbers.

The Health Department confirmed one new COVID-19-related death certificate was received during the past day. An unvaccinated woman in her 40s has died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,009.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted

According to the most recent local hospital update received Wednesday afternoon, the health department reports:

412 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 390 adults and 22 pediatric cases .

Eighty-five of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy for all patients, with 161 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 42 staffed beds available for all patients.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 81% capacity with 25 beds available.

There were 11 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with ten potential adult cases and one potential pediatric case.

Forty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases since March of 2020 is now 138,965.

