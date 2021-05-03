Douglas County Public Health is not ordering more vaccines this week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has slowed in Douglas County.

Phil Rooney, a spokesperson for the county public health department, confirmed with 3 News Now that it will not need more vaccines this week. He also said that the department is hoping that the Pfizer vaccine will soon be approved for 12 to 15-year-olds.

This news comes on the heels of Iowa announcing that it will turn down 71% of the vaccines available to the state this week due to weak demand.

On April 27, the Associated Press reported that Iowa shows a dramatic decline in the numbers of people who want the COVID-19 vaccine, despite only 32% of the population being fully vaccinated.

