Douglas County Public Health is not ordering more vaccines this week

Matt Slocum/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Penny Cracas, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Posted at 12:01 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 13:01:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has slowed in Douglas County.

Phil Rooney, a spokesperson for the county public health department, confirmed with 3 News Now that it will not need more vaccines this week. He also said that the department is hoping that the Pfizer vaccine will soon be approved for 12 to 15-year-olds.

This news comes on the heels of Iowa announcing that it will turn down 71% of the vaccines available to the state this week due to weak demand.

On April 27, the Associated Press reported that Iowa shows a dramatic decline in the numbers of people who want the COVID-19 vaccine, despite only 32% of the population being fully vaccinated.

