Douglas County reporting fewer COVID-19 cases today compared to earlier in the week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported a dip in COVID-19 cases with 218 more confirmed since Tuesday. On Tuesday, the department reported 370 new cases.

The department also reported the death of an unvaccinated man in his 60s for a total of 840 since the pandemic began.

With the new cases, the community’s total is now up to 89,267 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 90% occupancy with 135 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 94% rate with 18 staffed beds available. There were 188 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 65 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and both were adults. Thirty-four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



It also provided an extended list of clinics happening this month that will serve children ages 5-11:

Other clinics:

