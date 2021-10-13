Douglas County reports 9 more COVID-19 related deaths; 7 out of 9 deaths were unvaccinated patients

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department said it received nine new death certificates during the past day. According to a news release, none of the six men who died were vaccinated. One man was in his 50s, three were in their 60s and two were over 70 years of age. Three women over 75 years of age died and two of them were vaccinated.

That doesn't mean that nine people died within the last few days. It means that the county received those death certificates within the last day.

The county also confirmed that 232 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Midnight on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 85,206.

Additional COVID-19 numbers from the health department include: