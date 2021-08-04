Douglas County shares list of free COVID testing sites, vaccine clinics

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With COVID-19 cases ramping up and TestNebraska sites no longer operating as of July 18, you may be wondering where you can be tested. On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) put out a list of businesses that provide free testing for the coronavirus as well as the locations and times of three vaccine clinics.

The DCHD said there are many places to get tested but free options include:

OneWorld Community Health Center- 4920 South 30 th Street.

Street. Charles Drew Health Center – 2915 Grant Street.

Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing at 22 area locations.

Hy-Vee Drugstore & Pharmacies at nine area locations.

Kohll’s at three area locations

CVS Pharmacy at two area locations.

You can also consult your primary care provider for testing information.

More information on the above and other options can be found on the department’s website .

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, three clinics are scheduled for Thursday:

Omaha North High School, 4410 N. 36th Street, noon-6 p.m.

Central High School, 124 N. 20th Street, noon- 3 p.m.

Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road, 2-8 p.m.

The DCHD asks people to consider getting vaccinated if they haven’t done so already and to wear masks to help stop the spread.

