Family of Black Elk Elementary student hospitalized with COVID-19 thanks community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to an email from Millard Public Schools, the family of a student at Black Elk Elementary released a statement thanking the community for support.

RELATED: UPDATE: Black Elk Elementary in Millard closed for two weeks

They also updated concerned community members of their child's health status:

"Difficult times have a way of shining a bright light on people, and our family has found unbelievable kindness. From homemade cards to meal trains, the support of friends, neighbors, Black Elk Elementary, Millard schools and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center has sustained us through a challenging time.

Our son continues to be a strong fighter through covid pneumonia and through secondary bacterial infections. We are with him every step of the way.

What we are learning from our struggle may help some other families. In hopes of that, we want to share these thoughts. First, please be aware of how random symptoms may appear and how quickly covid can escalate. Our situation started with a bright rash on the cheeks that we gave little thought. Second, it is easy to be complacent with Covid because it’s gone on much too long, but nothing has changed and we need to be vigilant.

Because of our personal experiences, the one thing we feel can change covid is vaccines. Those old enough in our family vaccinated, and even though we have been exposed, we have remained healthy. This has been so important as we take care of each other. We encourage everyone to have a conversation with their physician about vaccines.

Finally and maybe most importantly, we are all tired, but we need to continue to be compassionate with one another. We do not all have to agree, but we can be kind.

We want to move through this time privately, and we appreciate the community and the media honoring our wishes."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.