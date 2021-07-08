Health department reports 31 additional COVID cases following spike

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 31 additional COVID-19 cases following a spike on Wednesday . Now that the Delta variant of the virus has been detected in the area, the department said it’s important to get vaccinated to fight back.

Read more in the Douglas County Health Department’s release:

As the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is encouraging anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine.



“The vaccines are proving to be effective against the COVID-19 variants,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, director of the Douglas County Health Department. “It’s the best way to slow the spread of the virus and protect yourself.”



Today (Thursday) a Pop-Up vaccination clinic is planned for the San Andreas Lutheran Church at 4440 South 25th Street on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Health Department offices at 1111 South 41st Street.



On Thursday, July 8, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 31 additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received since midnight the previous day. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 72,397. The Health Department received one new death certificate during the past day. A woman over 75, who was vaccinated, has passed. The total number of deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County remains at 733.



According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy with 324 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 113 beds available. There were 22 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with eight of them receiving adult ICU level care. There was one additional person of interest (generally waiting for test results). Four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

