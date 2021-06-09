Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium offer COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A trip to the zoo Wednesday could be an opportunity for you to get your family protected against COVID-19.

Douglas County Health Department, Children's Hospital and the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium are offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at the zoo.

This vaccine clinic is just another push to get Douglas County residents fully vaccinated.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no advance registration is needed.

Teens ages 12 to 18 will need a parent or guardian to be present to give consent.

3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen spoke with Dennis Pate, President and CEO of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, about the vaccine clinic.

