'I can actually do things now': Local 12-year-old describes his COVID vaccine experience

OMAHA, Neb. — Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Douglas County is seeing a slight influx in vaccinations now that this age group is included as one local 12-year-old describes his experience getting the shot.

Wes Hall is currently finishing up school but has his eyes on summer plans. With this in mind, the 12-year-old talked to his mom about getting his COVID vaccine.

“I can actually do things now," he said.

Wes' mom Leah Hall wants her son to have a safe summer, but for her, getting her children vaccinated is much more meaningful than just that.

“I trust science and I believe that this is going to work and I believe that this is the way to get back to normal," she said.

Wes was vaccinated at the CHI Health and Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) joint clinic near 78th and Sorensen. The clinic on Friday afternoon was predominately full of teenagers.

According to DCHD, approximately 2,370 teenagers between the ages of 12 and 15 have received their first doses so far. The health department expects that number to increase as more parents talk to their doctors about the benefits of vaccinating kids.

You can find which clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine that is available for 12 to 15-year-olds on the Douglas County website.