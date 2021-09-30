'I’m quite certain there will be less breakthroughs': Booster shots available to some in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — COVID booster shots are now available in Douglas County, both through the health department and at some local pharmacies. But only a small portion of the population is eligible to get it.

Kohll’s Pharmacies were some of the first locations in the metro to begin offering the booster shot last Friday. Since then, they’ve seen close to a thousand people get the shot from walk-ins alone.

“Those first wave of people, they come in; they come in quick," said Dr. David Kohll. "They want to get it done, and they’re smart that they know if they do this little thing it will prevent major potential problems.”

The booster shot is only available through Pfizer right now, meaning the shot is only available to those who completed their initial Pfizer series at least six months ago. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson will have to wait a while longer while research is still being done.

The shot is also at this time only available for those 65 and older, or those who are at least 18 with underlying medical conditions, or work or live in high risk environments.

The booster is not to be confused for the third dose that was being offered to those with high risk medical conditions. Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department says instead, this booster is very similar to the annual flu shot.

“It’s not unusual for any vaccine to fade after a few months," Rooney said. "People get the flu vaccine every year, you have to get a new one every year.”

Kohll believes the community will greatly benefit from the boosters being available.

“With the booster vaccinations, I’m quite certain there will be less breakthroughs, less cases," Kohll said.

The pharmacist says that booster shots for the general public will likely be approved in the near future.

