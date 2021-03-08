Iowans under 65 with pre-existing conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting Monday, March 8, some Iowans between the ages of 16 and 64 years of age are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Younger Iowa residents can register for the vaccine if they have a medical condition which puts them at an increased risk of severe illness caused by COVID-19.

For a list of illnesses that qualify residents for the vaccine please visit the CDC website: cdc.gov/coronavirus

As of Monday morning, Pottawattamie County Public Health said that its vaccine clinics were full. When more vaccine doses become available, residents can register on the county website: pottcounty-ia.gov/vaccinate/

Mills County residents can access vaccination information on its public health website: millscoia.us/210/Public-Health

Harrison County has updates on its Facebook page.