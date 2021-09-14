Kohll's opens additional location for COVID testing, vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kohll's has now opened up another location for COVID testing and vaccination at 29th and Leavenworth, a testament to just how overwhelmed it has been since TestNebraska shut down and the surge of the delta variant hit the area.

Some Kohll's employees told 3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen that the increase in testing has grown so much to the point where they've needed to hire more staff. They said before TestNebraska shut down, they were seeing maybe five to 10 tests per day. Now they see 200 per day at just one location.

They are opening this location in hopes that it will alleviate some of the testing at other locations across the area.

On top of that, they have extended their weekend hours, too.

