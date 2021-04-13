Dr. Pour & UNMC doctor discuss pause of J&J vaccine use

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour and University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) Dr. Mark Rupp held a joint press conference to talk about direction from the Department of Health and Human Services to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The pause comes after a recommendation from the FDA and CDC following "rare and severe" blood clots that developed in some people after being administered Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

Pour and Rupp said while the pause may slow down vaccinations, they are excited for case studies to be performed on the six people who have developed the rare affliction so that changes can be made if necessary to keep people safe and healthy.

The two said people should continue to get vaccinated as it’s the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Related:

Watch below or on our Facebook page.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.