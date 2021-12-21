Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse provides briefing on omicron variant discovery in Douglas Co.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse is providing an update on a recent discovery of the omicron variant.

In a press release, the health department said it was notified Tuesday that 10 cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Douglas County residents. The residents are between the ages of five and 56.

This was expected to happen eventually considering how quickly the variant has been identified around the country. Omicron has been shown to spread more easily than other variants, but it is not known how common severe illness, hospitalization, and death are with Omicron compared to other variants.

“We are not surprised to see Omicron in Douglas County and have been planning for it, Health Director, Dr. Lindsay Huse said. “If you haven't gotten your vaccine or booster yet, please do so now. Also, please keep wearing a mask in public places, practice distancing as much as possible, and stay home when you are sick. Our community can slow the spread of this if we all pitch in and do our part."

