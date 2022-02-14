Nebraska healthcare leaders say COVID numbers declining, but hospitals remain busy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV & AP) — The number of virus hospitalizations and cases continues to decline sharply across Nebraska giving hospitals some relief. But hospital officials said Monday that their facilities remain busy with non-COVID-19 patients, and they are dealing with ongoing staff shortages and a backlog of procedures that were delayed during last month’s surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The state said 496 people were hospitalized with the virus in Nebraska Sunday. That number has declined steadily since hitting a peak of 767 on Jan. 28 after climbing dramatically from the Dec. 25 low of 445.

In Douglas County, the health department reported another decline in positive COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Nebraska healthcare leaders discussed how COVID-19 continues to impact hospitals during a press conference on Monday. Speakers shared the latest information from their facilities related to staffing, patient care and how healthcare workers are coping.

Speakers included:

Jim Ulrich, CEO, York General

Mike Hansen, President and CEO, Columbus Community Hospital

Jeremy Nordquist, President, Nebraska Hospital Association

Watch the press conference below or on Facebook.

