Unvaccinated Bryan Health COVID patient speaks out, urging people to get vaccinated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced it was moving the COVID-19 risk dial back to yellow as cases began to trend up. Today in Lincoln, officials with Bryan Health provided an update along with a COVID patient who said she wishes she hadn't second-guessed the shot.
Watch below or on our Facebook page:
COVID in Omaha:
- COVID-19 cases in Douglas County continue to remain high; 100 more reported
- Festersen: No plans to bring back Omaha's mask mandate 'at this time'
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.