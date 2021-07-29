Watch

Unvaccinated Bryan Health COVID patient speaks out, urging people to get vaccinated

Andrew Medichini/AP
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 29, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced it was moving the COVID-19 risk dial back to yellow as cases began to trend up. Today in Lincoln, officials with Bryan Health provided an update along with a COVID patient who said she wishes she hadn't second-guessed the shot.

