Metro COVID hospitalizations high: 'Had they been vaccinated, most of them would not be there.'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospital capacity in the metro area remains high. Numbers slightly improved over the past few days, but health officials say it's normal for numbers to dip during the weekend.

Despite the slight improvement, the overall trend of hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases remains consistently high.

Right now, hospital capacity sits at 87% with 178 staffed beds available. Adult ICU capacities are 93% full with 21 beds available as of Monday.

Overall, just under 350 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 and 96 of them are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

Phil Rooney, the resource specialist for the Douglas County Health Department, says that over the summer those ventilators numbers were in the single digits.

He adds that these high numbers are stressing hospital resources.

"If we were to have an emergency situation like the one in Kentucky right now, we'd be in a world of hurt," Rooney said.

He also said that vaccinations are the best way to ease those numbers down.

"Those people in the hospital with COVID, had they been vaccinated, most of them would not be there. I think that's the thing to take away from it. If you get vaccinated you’re unlikely to end up in the hospital and that’ll take a whole lot of pressure off our friend in the hospital," Rooney said.

With the omicron variant emerging and holiday gatherings coming up once again, they're preparing in the event of a spike in cases.

