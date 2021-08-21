Millard elementary school announces mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - New pandemic procedures are being put in place at Montclair Elementary on Monday after a second classroom was closed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

The school says it will require masks for the next 28 days after guidance from the Douglas County Health Department.

The school also said students will be eating in both classrooms and the cafeteria to provide more social distancing.

Students will also be eating outside on days when weather permits.

Families and staff were informed of the changes on Friday evening.

Another Millard school, Upchurch Elementary, is also in the process of shutting down a classroom due to three reported cases.

