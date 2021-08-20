Two more Millard classrooms closing due to COVID-19 following Wednesday's classroom shutdown

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Earlier this week, a Millard Public Schools elementary classroom was closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 — prompting some parents to take their children out of school during lunchtime when spread may be more likely to occur. On Friday, the district said another class has closed due to confirmed cases and another is in the process of shutting down.

A total of six more cases were reported in the district. Three of those were reported at Montclair Elementary and another three were reported out of Upchurch Elementary.

The classroom at Montclair Elementary — where another classroom has already closed — has already been closed and the classroom at Upchurch Elementary is in the process of shutting down.

The district said, “During the time, the classroom is fully closed, we will offer elementary full class closure remote learning. After this time, the class will reopen and students not in attendance will still be provided their education through elementary asynchronous remote learning. We will make sure they have the lessons and support to continue their education, it will just not occur in real-time. This is exactly what we do with any child that is sick or absent for any reason.”

Following the closure at Montclair Elementary, 3 News Now reporter Alyssa Curtis looked into case activity at districts across the metro:

