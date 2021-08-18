Millard Public Schools closes classroom at Montclair Elementary due to COVID-19 outbreak

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A classroom in the Millard Public Schools district has been closed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

District officials say the impacted classroom is at Montclair Elementary.

In a news release on Wednesday, the district said:

As of yesterday, we had one positive case in a classroom at Montclair Elementary. A letter was sent Monday evening to close contacts of that case and another courtesy letter was sent to the class. Late yesterday afternoon, we received word of two more positive cases. When we receive word of three cases in the same classroom, we contact the Douglas County Health Department for guidance.



During this time we learned of two additional possible cases in that same classroom. While we worked with DCHD, we also went out to the families in that class to let them know of the three confirmed cases, the two possible cases and asked them not to come to school today.



Today one of those cases has been confirmed. The four currently active cases are reflected on our district website: mpsomaha.org/covid-19. We update this data once daily throughout the weekdays, usually by noon. This morning we reached back out to these families with additional guidance from Douglas County Health. The classroom is closed to mitigate spread.

The district says families should monitor their children for symptoms consistent with coronavirus until:

If the child is tested on day 5 (August 22, 2021) and is negative, they can return to school on day 8 (August 25, 2021).

If the child is not tested, they can return to school after day 10 (August 30, 2021).

The child should wear a mask for the remainder of the 14 day incubation period (August 31, 2021).

“We know we have to anticipate cases of COVID-19 in our schools,” the district said in a release. “We are working diligently to mitigate spread, and when we must take steps as we have done today, we will work with families to continue their child's education.”

The district says remote learning will be offered while the classroom is fully closed.

“After this time, the class will reopen and students not in attendance will still be provided their education through elementary asynchronous remote learning,” the district said. “We will make sure they have the lessons and support to continue their education, it will just not occur in real-time. This is exactly what we do with any child that is sick or absent for any reason.”

