New COVID-19 cases slightly decrease in Douglas County

Posted at 11:19 AM, Oct 15, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 161 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since its last report on Tuesday. There have now been 170,282 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has not received confirmation of any additional COVID-19-related deaths since Tuesday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,194.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:

  • There were 99 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including two pediatric cases.
    • Twenty adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were seven additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest.
    • Seven people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 201 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 26 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 82% of capacity with 23 beds available.

