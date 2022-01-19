Nomi Testing closes Eastern Nebraska sites Wednesday, Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites operated by Nomi Health in eastern Nebraska are closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

The healthcare company, which operates three outdoor testing locations in Omaha and one in Lincoln, closed Saturday due to extremely cold weather. On Wednesday, the temperature is forecast to drop as low as -4° and it's not expected to be much warmer on Thursday.

The indoor COVID testing location in Council Bluffs, located at 1751 Madison Ave, will remain open.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.