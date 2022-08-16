Omaha infectious disease expert says prolonged COVID exposure could increase risk of chronic illness

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dr. Mark Rupp with Nebraska Medicine said complacency to COVID-19 right now may be ill-timed.

"The truth of the matter is that every time someone gets COVID-19, it’s kind of a roll of the dice," he said.

Rupp said research suggests those who’ve had the virus have a greater risk of developing chronic illness not only limited to prolonged COVID symptoms, but also other chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and neurological issues.

"Some of the data that’s frankly concerning is that even younger, healthier with very mild disease can have the long COVID syndrome," Rupp said. "Unfortunately we see this all too often."

How should the public respond?

"I don’t think we can all live in a bubble and just continue with the same degree of protections that we might’ve had early in the pandemic," Rupp said.

People in Omaha said they’ve caught the virus more than once and, despite that higher risk of long-term illness, it’s not keeping them from living their lives.

"It hasn’t changed anything just going about my daily life," Rick Carr said. "I try to be mindful of others and that’s about the only way that it’s changed me."

"We’ve all been very healthy," Greg Pichel said. "It’s just like the flu, that’s the way I look at it."

"The best thing you can do is take care of yourself, do the best you can and wash hands," Gretchen Pichel said.

Rupp said a balanced approach to the virus is the best response.

"I think there’s a more logical middle ground where people have to evaluate their risk, evaluate what’s really important to them when something is important, it’s probably reasonable to accept some degree of risk," said Rupp.

Rupp also said being up-to-date on vaccinations also helps reduce the risk of chronic illness from the virus.

