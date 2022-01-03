Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition says ICU occupancy at 90%, 29 staffed ICU beds available

OMAHA, Neb — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) released its daily COVID report. It said 249 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day.

The Health Department confirmed one new COVID-19-related death during the extended weekend. A woman over 65, who was vaccinated has died.

In a press release, DCHD said that the seven-day rolling average number of positive cases is 700.9 per 100,000 population. That is higher than in November of 2020.

“Mask-wearing isn’t magic and it’s not the only thing we need to do,” Dr. Huse said in the release. “But I strongly urge parents to have their children wear a mask as they return to school.”

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis

SATURDAY: Douglas County Health Department reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Monday morning:



Medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 209 staffed beds available.

Fifty-two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 29 staffed beds available.

There were 338 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 96 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Seven pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% capacity with 19 beds available.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 105,929. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 916.

The Health Department resumes COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m. at the DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St. That clinic will offer all the vaccine options. Other clinics are set for Wednesday at:

Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moderna and Pfizer 5-plus.

Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave., from 4-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus vaccines.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.