Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition says ICU occupancy at 90%, 29 staffed ICU beds available

Daily COVID data release by Douglas County Health Dept.
Jae C. Hong/AP
Ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
COVID-19 ventilator
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 15:36:51-05

OMAHA, Neb — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) released its daily COVID report. It said 249 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day. 

The Health Department confirmed one new COVID-19-related death during the extended weekend. A woman over 65, who was vaccinated has died.

In a press release, DCHD said that the seven-day rolling average number of positive cases is 700.9 per 100,000 population. That is higher than in November of 2020.

“Mask-wearing isn’t magic and it’s not the only thing we need to do,” Dr. Huse said in the release. “But I strongly urge parents to have their children wear a mask as they return to school.”

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Monday morning:

  • Medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 209 staffed beds available.
  • Fifty-two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 29 staffed beds available.
  • There were 338 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 96 of them receiving adult ICU level care.
  • Seven pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. 
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% capacity with 19 beds available.
  • There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 105,929. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 916.

The Health Department resumes COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m. at the DCHD offices, 1111 S. 41st St. That clinic will offer all the vaccine options. Other clinics are set for Wednesday at:

  • Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moderna and Pfizer 5-plus.
  • Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave., from 4-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus vaccines.

