Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Douglas County including two unvaccinated women in their 50s

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Six recent COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday morning including two unvaccinated women in their 50s and four men between the ages of 65 and 85. Two of the men were vaccinated and two were not. Eleven pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 were also reported.
On Wednesday morning the Douglas County Health Department reported 191 new confirmed COVID-19 tests received since midnight on Tuesday.
The health department also said:
- Hospital beds are at an 82% occupancy with 243 beds available.
- Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 38 beds available.
- 63 patients with COVID-19 are receiving adult ICU level care.
- There are 196 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
- There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), including one potential pediatric case.
- Twenty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.