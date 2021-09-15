Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Douglas County including two unvaccinated women in their 50s

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Six recent COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday morning including two unvaccinated women in their 50s and four men between the ages of 65 and 85. Two of the men were vaccinated and two were not. Eleven pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 were also reported.

On Wednesday morning the Douglas County Health Department reported 191 new confirmed COVID-19 tests received since midnight on Tuesday.

The health department also said: