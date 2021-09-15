Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Douglas County including two unvaccinated women in their 50s

Four of the six deaths were unvaccinated patients
items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
Ventilator tubes are attached a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. California is imposing an overnight curfew on most residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases that it fears could tax its health care system, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
COVID-19 ventilator
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 12:58:35-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Six recent COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday morning including two unvaccinated women in their 50s and four men between the ages of 65 and 85. Two of the men were vaccinated and two were not. Eleven pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 were also reported.

On Wednesday morning the Douglas County Health Department reported 191 new confirmed COVID-19 tests received since midnight on Tuesday.

The health department also said:

  • Hospital beds are at an 82% occupancy with 243 beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 38 beds available.
  • 63 patients with COVID-19 are receiving adult ICU level care.
  • There are 196 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
  • There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), including one potential pediatric case.
  • Twenty-eight individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker