Third highest positive COVID-19 tests since start of pandemic, Omaha-area ICUs at 92% occupancy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) confirmed that 1,152 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. That's the third-highest number of cases on record in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Zach Williamson reported on 3 News Now This Morning that the weather has also impacted Omaha and Council Bluffs area testing sites: Nomi Health exploring more options to provide tests, stay open during cold weather

Omaha sees increased demand for COVID-19 testing

The health department confirmed five new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. Two men between 75 and 85 years of age have died; one of them was unvaccinated. Two unvaccinated women in their 60s and a vaccinated woman over 75 years of age also died.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received on Thursday:



Medical and surgical beds were at 93% occupancy with 93 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 27 staffed beds available.

There were 352 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 94 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Nine pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. Pediatric ICU beds were at 87% capacity with 17 beds available.

There were 13 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report and all of them are adults. Fifty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 110,563. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 941.

Yesterday was the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic according to DCHD. Today's test numbers rank it as the third-highest day of positive tests on record with three of the highest days happening in the last week.

1/5/22 – 1,547 new cases

12/30/21 - 1,188 new cases

1/7/22 - 1,152 new cases

1/4/22 - 1,038 new cases

11/18/2020 - 937 new cases

Upcoming county vaccine clinics

Friday:

• Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All vaccines.

Saturday:

• Kanyaw Baptist Church, 4730 N. 60th Ave 9:00-noon. Pfizer 5-plus.

• Girls Inc., 2811 N 45th St. Noon-3 p.m. All vaccines.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.