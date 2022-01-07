Third highest positive COVID-19 tests since start of pandemic, Omaha-area ICUs at 92% occupancy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) confirmed that 1,152 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. That's the third-highest number of cases on record in the county since the start of the pandemic.
Zach Williamson reported on 3 News Now This Morning that the weather has also impacted Omaha and Council Bluffs area testing sites: Nomi Health exploring more options to provide tests, stay open during cold weather
The health department confirmed five new COVID-19-related death certificates during the past day. Two men between 75 and 85 years of age have died; one of them was unvaccinated. Two unvaccinated women in their 60s and a vaccinated woman over 75 years of age also died.
The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.
According to the most recent local hospital report received on Thursday:
- Medical and surgical beds were at 93% occupancy with 93 staffed beds available.
- Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 27 staffed beds available.
- There were 352 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 94 of them receiving adult ICU level care.
- Nine pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
- Pediatric ICU beds were at 87% capacity with 17 beds available.
- There were 13 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report and all of them are adults. Fifty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 110,563. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 941.
Yesterday was the highest number of positive COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic according to DCHD. Today's test numbers rank it as the third-highest day of positive tests on record with three of the highest days happening in the last week.
- 1/5/22 – 1,547 new cases
- 12/30/21 - 1,188 new cases
- 1/7/22 - 1,152 new cases
- 1/4/22 - 1,038 new cases
- 11/18/2020 - 937 new cases
Upcoming county vaccine clinics
Friday:
• Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All vaccines.
Saturday:
• Kanyaw Baptist Church, 4730 N. 60th Ave 9:00-noon. Pfizer 5-plus.
• Girls Inc., 2811 N 45th St. Noon-3 p.m. All vaccines.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.