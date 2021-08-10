Tuesday's daily COVID case count tops last week's high; one pediatric patient hospitalization confirmed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), 170 more cases of COVID-19 were verified in the county — topping last week’s high on Friday of 166 cases .

With the additional cases, the community’s total is now up to 74,712 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

No additional deaths were reported so the total remains at 741.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, several upcoming clinics will give you the opportunity to get the shot:

Allergy Asthma/Immunology Clinic 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 2808 S. 80th Ave.

Norris Middle School 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2235 S. 46th Ave.

Nathan Hale Middle School 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., 6143 Whitmore Street. • Alice Buffett Middle School 3pm - 7pm, 14101 Larimore Ave.

Monroe Middle School3pm - 7 p.m., 5105 Bedford Ave.

Lewis and Clark Middle School 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., 6901 Burt Street.

Alfonza Davis Middle School 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., 8050 N. 129th Ave.

As big events like fall sports and concerts approach, the DCHD said now would be a great time to consider being vaccinated.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy with 329 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 74% rate with 86 beds available. There were 110 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 30 of them receiving adult ICU level care. One pediatric patient was confirmed among the hospitalized individuals. There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Sixteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



