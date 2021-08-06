Health dept. reports highest COVID case count this week; one case shy of total on this day in 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 166 additional cases of COVID. A year ago on the same day — during the height of the pandemic — the county reported just one more than that with 167 cases.

In addition, the department also reported the death of an unvaccinated man in his 60s, bringing the community’s total to 740 total since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Daily case reports this week:

This year, the last time cases were higher was on April 14 with 168.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 86% occupancy with 213 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 76% rate with 81 beds available. There were 77 individuals hospitalized, all of them adults, who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 24 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were five additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Sixteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



