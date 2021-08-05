Unvaccinated Douglas County man in his 50s dies due to COVID; 150 more cases reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to trend at or above 100 cases per day this week. According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department, an unvaccinated man in his 50s has died to due COVID complications, bringing the community’s total to 739 deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The department also reported an additional 150 cases of the virus for a total of 74,122 to date.

Other data from the Department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 222 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 76% rate with 79 beds available. There were 80 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 26 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results). Fifteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



